City of Joburg to recruit 180 more traffic wardens
This comes after a resolution was passed on Thursday at the mayoral committee meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says it will boost the number of metro police by recruiting 180 traffic wardens to join the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).
The city's Olebogeng Molatlhwa says the rapid growth in the number of people moving to Johannesburg has necessitated that the city increase and improve capacity in all areas in order to deliver services efficiently and effectively.
Molatlhwa says this is part of improving the rule of law.
“So, essentially, it’s about beefing up capacity, adding numbers, and making sure that the JMPD is able to take of its responsibilities in as far as public safety is concerned.”
On Thursday, 19 July, the Mayoral Committee of the City of Johannesburg passed a resolution to boost the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) with a further 180 traffic wardens. pic.twitter.com/3lOQye9gD3— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 20, 2018
