Cele to visit Zwelihle in bid to end violence
The minister says that his aim is to listen to the community and help find solutions for their grievances.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the Overberg town of Hermanus on Friday following days of violent protests in the area.
A Zwelihle community leader at the centre of unrest is appearing in court today on charges of public violence.
The 35-year-old's arrest last week sparked demonstrations, with protesters calling for his release.
Chaos first erupted earlier this year when residents took to the streets demanding land and housing.
Cele is this afternoon expected to meet with residents in an attempt to bring an end to the violence.
"I know there, while the problem with the police is secondary, the primary problem is service delivery."
This week's violence has seen the closure of four schools in the area, with nearly 5,000 learners being forced to stay at home for their own safety.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that officials are working on plans to assist teachers and learners to make up for lost time.
