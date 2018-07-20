Cele: SANDF won't be deployed to deal with gang violence in WC
Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated that there are alternative ways in which to clamp down on high crime levels.
CAPE TOWN - In spite of renewed calls from the Democratic Alliance (DA), gang-stricken communities in the Western Cape will not see the deployment of the South African National Defence Force.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Thursday led a march to the Nyanga Police Station, calling for soldiers to be stationed in gang hotspots.
But Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated that there are alternative ways in which to clamp down on high crime levels.
Cele has made it clear that the military will not be deployed to deal with high levels of crime in some of the Western Cape's gang-infested communities.
He says that if additional resources are needed to fight crime, it will be an increase in SAPS resources that will be deployed.
"We don't need the South African Defence Force. It is not trained in policing, it is trained for army situations (sic)."
He adds that the SANDF does not have the mandate to fight crime.
"The people of the Western Cape don't want the army for safety. If you give them safety of police and better working relationships, they will take that."
Maimane has since pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and exercise his powers to ensure the temporary deployment of the army to supplement the police.
