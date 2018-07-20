Cele orders police to find missing service firearm in Zwelihle

A police officer was viciously assaulted by protesters in the volatile community on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has instructed police to find the missing firearm stolen from an officer in Zwelihle.

Cele is in the area on Friday to quell the tensions that have been raging for more than a week.

The officer is recovering in hospital.

One suspect has been arrested. He was found with a police service shotgun and ammunition.

Violence erupted again in the area hours after a community activist appeared in court.

But Cele has urged officers in Hermanus to find the missing 9mm firearm immediately.

“We are here to establish the authority of the state.”

Cele has met with Hermanus community leaders, business people and officers in the municipal auditorium ahead of a meeting with Zwelihle residents later in the area.

Other officials who are there on Friday include Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, the Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen and Parliament police committee’s Leonard Ramatlakane.

Hundreds of residents are here at the sports grounds. MM pic.twitter.com/AZkOKE44KQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018

#Zwelihle Cele says no one is going to sleep until the missing firearm has been found. He says he’s not here to negotiate, he’s here to say what’s going to happen from now on. Some residents not happy with that. MM pic.twitter.com/T1MHzCCKK4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018

Cele says special police teams in the area aren’t going to deal lightly with “thugs.” He says Tactital Response Units use live ammo, not rubber bullets. MM pic.twitter.com/sWs6QIljtc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)