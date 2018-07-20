Cele orders police to find missing service firearm in Zwelihle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Cele orders police to find missing service firearm in Zwelihle

A police officer was viciously assaulted by protesters in the volatile community on Thursday night.

Police are monitoring the situation in Zwelihle on 20 July 2018 after protests by residents. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Police are monitoring the situation in Zwelihle on 20 July 2018 after protests by residents. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has instructed police to find the missing firearm stolen from an officer in Zwelihle.

Cele is in the area on Friday to quell the tensions that have been raging for more than a week.

A police officer was viciously assaulted by protesters in the volatile community on Thursday night.

The officer is recovering in hospital.

One suspect has been arrested. He was found with a police service shotgun and ammunition.

Violence erupted again in the area hours after a community activist appeared in court.

But Cele has urged officers in Hermanus to find the missing 9mm firearm immediately.

“We are here to establish the authority of the state.”

Cele has met with Hermanus community leaders, business people and officers in the municipal auditorium ahead of a meeting with Zwelihle residents later in the area.

Other officials who are there on Friday include Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, the Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen and Parliament police committee’s Leonard Ramatlakane.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA