Brand SA declines to detail sexual misconduct claims against CEO

JOHANNESBURG - Brand SA says it will take the public into its confidence at the appropriate time regarding it's CEO Kingsley Makhubela.

In April, Makhubela took a leave of absence after the company appointed an independent firm to investigate claims of alleged sexual misconduct against him.

Makhubela was appointed to head the country's brand in 2015 and was previously an ambassador.

Brand SA has declined to go into details of the allegations at this stage, saying that this is in the interests of fairness and what it has described as natural justice.

The company says that there are processes that are currently being followed nearly three months after the allegations were made against Makhubela.

It is understood that an independent service provider has now completed its work and has handed over its findings and recommendations to the company.

While details surrounding the claims against Makhubela are still unclear, it is alleged that at least two female staff members have come forward.