Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewald

Pieter Groenewald was speaking about his party’s objection to one of the ANC’s struggle songs which criticises the dispossession of land of the African people by colonisers.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald has told Eyewitness News “if black people want to claim land - they should also give back the land they stole from the Khoisan”.

Groenewald was speaking about his party’s objection to one of the African National Congress (ANC)’s struggle songs which criticises the dispossession of land of the African people by colonisers.

He says he’s against this song because it contributes to racial polarisation.

WATCH: Former President Jacob Zuma leads 'Thina Sizwe Esimnyama' (the song Groenewald was referring to)

“We are in the debate, we know the narrative that the white people have stolen the land, which is false.”

Groenewald claims black people dispossessed the Khoi and San of their land.

“The blacks must give back the land to the Khoi and San.”

Asked when black people were disposed of their land who benefited, Groenewald said: “Well, it was paid to the beneficiaries.”

He was also asked if there was compensation paid when people were forcefully removed and he said: “What was the compensation price?"

He insists compensation was paid when black people were forcefully removed from their land.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)