AfriForum to take on assault case against Moyane
A mother of a 17-year-old insists her child was beaten and kicked by Tom Moyane and is now seeking help from AfriForum in pursuing a private prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has told Eyewitness News it will take on the case of a Johannesburg teen mother who claims she was assaulted by suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Two months after a criminal case was opened against the suspended tax boss, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute him.
The NPA announced this week that Moyane would no longer have to answer to allegations of kicking and beating his son’s 17-year-old girlfriend after they dropped their investigation into the matter, citing a lack of evidence.
The mother of the 17-year-old insists her child was beaten and kicked and is now seeking help from the lobby group in pursuing a private prosecution.
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel has a scheduled meeting for later in July with the teen who insists she was assaulted by Moyane.
The lobby group's CEO Kallie Kriel says the alleged victim's mother will also be present.
“Our investigative team must still have to look at the matter and they will decide on what route to take forward.”
The NPA argues there is no case, claiming a medical report alone is insufficient to link Moyane to the case.
According to a doctor who examined the teen at the Helen Joseph Hospital in May, her injuries were in line with someone who had been beaten.
