Zwelihle protests intensify as community activist remains jailed
The Hermanus area has again become volatile, with protests continuing in Zwelihle.
CAPE TOWN - More police have been deployed to Hermanus as protests intensify following the court appearance of the community activist that some residents want to see set free.
The township has been the scene of sporadic violence with protestors demanding the release of a community activist.
The bail hearing for the accused was on Thursday and transferred to Strand Magistrate Court for Friday.
He will remain at the Strand Police Station cells.
Meanwhile, his supporters in Hermanus have again taken to the streets to protest his arrest.
The police's Andre Trout says the protests remain violent.
“It’s very tense, our members are still being deployed to the area to maintain law and order. That’s basically the situation currently. Since yesterday we have arrested 18 people on charges of public violence.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
