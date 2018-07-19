Zwelihle community leader expected to appear in court

The 35-year-old's arrest last week sparked demonstrations, with protesters calling for his release.

CAPE TOWN - A Zwelihle community leader at the centre of violent protests in Hermanus is expected in court on Thursday.

The unrest has been on-going since then, leading to the destruction of homes, municipal infrastructure and buildings.

Zwelihle is under siege. That is how community leaders, residents and business owners have described the situation in the area.

Hermanus resident Marthunis Barnard says most community members don't want to be part of the unrest, but they've been threatened with violence by protest leaders.

Barnard expects the conflict to escalate when the Zwelihle Revival Group leader appears in court today.

"If bail is denied or his case is transferred to another court, what is going to happen then is that we're going to sit with a situation where they are going to loot and burn down Hermanus CBD."

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says that schools in Zwelilhe have not been able to open due to the unrest.

"It is unfortunate that we have had to close schools over this period but the safety of our learners and educators is paramount. It really is disheartening that their education is being affected. We will, however, provide as much support as we can once they return to school."