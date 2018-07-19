-
-
-
-
We are not racist, says new political party
For now, other races have been excluded from the Mazibuye African Congress, which says its focus is on restoring the ideals of African people.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal is the home of yet another newly launched political party.
The Mazibuye African Congress was formally established in May after a public imbizo in Durban where its leaders say they received encouraging support.
However, the party says that for now, it is open exclusively to black South Africans.
Two former EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have started a political party, but there's a catch.
For now, other races have been excluded from the Mazibuye African Congress, which says its focus is on restoring the ideals of African people.
However, interim president Reggie Ngcobo says that they aren't racist and this is not a permanent condition.
"We really don't want to have white people in our organisation at this present moment because we believe that the challenges faced by native indigenous people are unique to them."
Ngcobo says that once they have established their party's identity and based on African indigenous systems they will open their membership up to all interested South Africans.
