Sapo, unions strike deal to end wage strike

After two weeks of intense negotiations an agreement has finally reached last night.

JOHANNESBURG – Unions signed a deal that will see the South African Post Office (Sapo) workers receive a 6.5% salary hike backdated to April this year.

After two weeks, an agreement has been reached with the Communications Workers Union, the Democratic Postal Workers Union and the South African Postal Workers Union.

This comes after Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele held a meeting with the Post Office management and unions on Monday.

Minister Cwele has welcomed the deal.