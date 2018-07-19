Tom Moyane won’t be prosecuted for assault
Cynthia Masina opened a case against the suspended Sars commissioner in June, accusing him of kicking and tackling her 17-year-old daughter.
JOHANNESBURG – Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane will not be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl due to a lack of evidence.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed its decision to News24.
Moyane was accused of assaulting his son's girlfriend last month.
Cynthia Masina opened a case against Moyane in June, accusing him of kicking and tackling her 17-year-old daughter.
In a medical report seen by Eyewitness News, doctors at Helen Joseph hospital concluded that the teen's injuries to her face, neck and stomach showed that she had been assaulted.
Moyane was summoned to appear in court in June but the matter was temporarily struck from the roll due to a lack of evidence.
Now two months later, the NPA has finally concluded that there is not enough evidence to prosecute Moyane.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
