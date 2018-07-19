Suspect hands himself over to police over N Cape school shooting
A grade 10 learner was shot dead on the premises of Makgolokwe Middle School in Kuruman on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – A person is behind bars for the murder of a learner at a Northern Cape school.
A grade 10 learner was shot dead on the premises of Makgolokwe Middle School in Kuruman on Wednesday.
The gunman handed himself over to police.
The Northern Cape Education Department'S Geoffrey van der Merwe says the motive for the shooting is not yet clear.
“We’ve deployed employee support services to the school that will render counselling to the educators as well as learners.
“We’re also aware that the perpetrator handed himself over to the police and we’re encouraging anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation to please come forward.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.