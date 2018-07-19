Suspect hands himself over to police over N Cape school shooting

A grade 10 learner was shot dead on the premises of Makgolokwe Middle School in Kuruman on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – A person is behind bars for the murder of a learner at a Northern Cape school.

The gunman handed himself over to police.

The Northern Cape Education Department'S Geoffrey van der Merwe says the motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

“We’ve deployed employee support services to the school that will render counselling to the educators as well as learners.

“We’re also aware that the perpetrator handed himself over to the police and we’re encouraging anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation to please come forward.”

