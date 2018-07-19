Steinhoff says about 90% of creditors support debt lock-up
Steinhoff is fighting for survival after revealing multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet that wiped more than 90% off its market value.
JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff said on Thursday that around 90% of creditors for several subsidiaries supported an agreement to hold off debt claims for three years, an important step in restructuring the scandal-hit South African retailer.
Steinhoff is fighting for survival after revealing multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet that wiped more than 90% off its market value and forced it to sell assets to fund working capital.
Steinhoff said investors holding 89% of the debt of Steinhoff Europe AG and 89% of the debt of Stripes US Holding Incorporated had given initial consent to a so-called “lock-up agreement”, which is still being finalised.
Between 92 and 99% of investors holding bonds issued by Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH had also given their support to the lock-up, the company said in a statement.
Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed shares jumped more than 12% on Thursday’s announcement, which followed the expiry of an “early bird fee” deadline on Wednesday for creditors to get preferential terms in the lock-up agreement.
The agreement would give the firm’s subsidiaries three years breathing space without debt repayments, paving the way for the company to restructure €9.4 billion of debt.
Steinhoff has agreed the main terms of a restructuring deal, under which all its debt would be restated at par and be given a common maturity date of three years from the completion of the restructuring agreement.
The company needs at least 75% of creditors of its subsidiaries to sign up to the lock-up agreement by a final deadline on Friday.
Once enough creditors are locked in, Steinhoff will begin restructuring its debt within three months.
