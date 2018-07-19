Sandringham High School principal missing

-
Another suspected explosive device found in DurbanLocal
Sandringham High School principal missingLocal
Man to appear in court after NC pupil is killedLocal
No-deal Brexit would cost European Union 1.5% of GDP - IMFWorld
Zwelihle protests intensify as community activist remains jailedLocal
Kganyago: Sarb won’t hesitate to increase repo rateBusiness
F1 champion Hamilton staying with Mercedes to 2020Sport
We need to start well against Jaguares - WhiteleySport
Mourinho worried by Man United's 'very bad' pre-seasonSport
Sharks unchanged for daunting Crusaders quarterfinalSport
Mamelodi Sundowns and Puma unveil new 2018/2019 kitSport
Blitzboks will be ready on Friday – KokSport
Kim Kardashian West accused of stealing marketing company's logoLifestyle
New podcast series introduces 'world's first 200-year-old'Lifestyle
Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations continue at Sandton CityLifestyle
Donald Trump tops Google image search result for 'idiot'World
Vegans in France are using extreme tactics to stop people eating meatLifestyle
[LISTEN] Can alcohol help you live longer?Lifestyle
[FAKE NEWS ALERT] Claims Mr Bean is dead will give your PC a virusLifestyle
'The Crown' offers fans glimpse of new cast as royalsLifestyle
Lotto Results: Wednesday 18 July 2018Local
ANC on Errol Present: We apologisePolitics
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conferencePolitics
ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heistsPolitics
DA opens criminal case against ANC, ANCWL over Brian Hlongwa sagaLocal
ANC Gauteng lashes out at disgruntled membersLocal
We are not racist, says new political partyPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Trump’s cost to U.S. credibilityOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Donald Trump’s bizarre world tour: embarrassing and shockingOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Obama invites the world to find its better angelsOpinion
[OPINION] #WorldEmojiDay: Not just a figment of your emojinationOpinion
[ANALYSIS] A week of challenges faces the Gauteng ANCOpinion
[OPINION] Obama & active citizenship: why his Mandela address mattersOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
Kganyago: Sarb won’t hesitate to increase repo rateBusiness
Brand SA probes sexual misconduct claims against CEO MakhubelaBusiness
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%Business
Steinhoff says about 90% of creditors support debt lock-upBusiness
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells WieseBusiness
Labour unions given deadline to respond to latest Eskom offerBusiness
Sandringham High School principal missing
It's understood Phillip Du Plessis hasn't reported to work since schools reopened on Tuesday and he's not been home either.
JOHANNESBURG - The principal of Sandringham High School has gone missing.
It's understood Phillip Du Plessis hasn't reported to work since schools reopened on Tuesday and he's not been home either.
The Gauteng Education Department says Du Plessis was allegedly driving a school vehicle on the day of his disappearance which was found parked at Carnival City Casino.
Footage shows him entering the casino two weeks ago but it's unclear how he exited or whether he left at all.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says Sandringham High School staff became concerned when he failed to show up for work.
“Unfortunately, he lives alone so officials went to his house and he was not found there. It’s understood his sister is in Thabazimbi and the only person around is the sister’s child and he’s the one we managed to interact with.”
A missing person case has been opened at the Brakpan Police Station.
The Principal of Sandringham High School in Joburg is missing since 4 July as per the poster below. Please Assist in looking for him. Thank You!Posted by Tim Hlongwane on Thursday, 19 July 2018
We are not racist, says new political party11 hours ago
Lotto Results: Wednesday 18 July 201815 hours ago
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018one day ago
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case10 days ago
ANC on Errol Present: We apologiseone hour ago
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference3 hours ago
