Sandringham High School principal missing

JOHANNESBURG - The principal of Sandringham High School has gone missing.

It's understood Phillip Du Plessis hasn't reported to work since schools reopened on Tuesday and he's not been home either.

The Gauteng Education Department says Du Plessis was allegedly driving a school vehicle on the day of his disappearance which was found parked at Carnival City Casino.

Footage shows him entering the casino two weeks ago but it's unclear how he exited or whether he left at all.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says Sandringham High School staff became concerned when he failed to show up for work.

“Unfortunately, he lives alone so officials went to his house and he was not found there. It’s understood his sister is in Thabazimbi and the only person around is the sister’s child and he’s the one we managed to interact with.”

A missing person case has been opened at the Brakpan Police Station.