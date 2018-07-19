Sadtu wants swift action in curbing initiation school deaths

The union has called on traditional leaders, government and civil society to take a stand against illegal initiation schools.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Democratic Teacher Union (Sadtu) has condemned the deaths of nearly 20 initiates in the Eastern Cape so far this year.

Sadtu has urged law enforcement agencies to work swiftly to arrest those responsible for the deaths.

The union's Chris Mdingi says, “We’ve just reopened schools and as teachers it’s alarming to see some desks empty that used to have young men. We’ve had reports from the communities that some of these men are no more.”