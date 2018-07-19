RandReport: Rand retreats after lending rate unchanged, stocks steady

At 1545 GMT the rand was 2.25% weaker at 13.55/dollar; bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 6 basis points to 8.74%.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Thursday after the central bank kept lending rates unchanged but warned that risks to inflation were rising and the outlook for economic growth had worsened, extending a selloff from earlier in the session.

At 1545 GMT the rand was 2.25% weaker at 13.55/dollar.

“Although this policy decision was widely expected, the downgrade in GDP growth forecast dealt a swift blow to sentiment,” said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM.

The Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged for a second consecutive meeting, warning risks to inflation were materialising while the growth outlook had deteriorated.

At the meeting, it cut its 2018 growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.7%.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 6 basis points to 8.74%.

On the bourse, stocks were steady, ticking up slightly with Johannesburg-listed Steinhoff shares among the biggest advancers.

The Johannesburg Top-40 index closed up 0.06% at 50,199 points, while the broader All-Share index rose 0.07% to 56,276 points.

Retailer Steinhoff closed up 18.67% after it said that about 90% of creditors for several subsidiaries supported an agreement to hold off debt claims for three years.

“There is no fresh news driving the markets. The Steinhoff shares are up quite nicely, one would’ve thought it would come up higher as the lock-up agreement has come through and they can now focus on their core business,” said Cratos Capital trader Greg Davies.

Among other gainers drugstore chain, Dis-Chem Pharmacies rose 7.07% to R28.86 after it said group sales rose 11% in the first four months of the financial year.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa leapt 18.5% after it said it expects half-year earnings to swing into profit.