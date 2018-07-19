Widow questions police handling of 15-month-old culpable homicide case

The NPA has confirmed to EWN that the case of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in April last year still hasn’t been finalised by the police since the incident about 15 months ago.

JOHANNESBURG – Questions are being asked about why some cases are prioritised by the police while others appear to fall through the cracks.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the case of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in April last year still hasn’t been finalised by the police since the incident about 15 months ago.

Stuart Anthony was hit by a car in Kagiso when the driver of a car tried to make an illegal U-turn.

His widow Maureen O'Brien says: “And every time I approach [the police], they just shrug me off, they don’t care. They will just send me an email saying they’re looking into it but there’s nothing to look into, it’s a straightforward case.”