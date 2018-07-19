PSA to proceed with urgent court application against Susan Shabangu

The PSA says Sassa has failed to table any counteroffer to its demand of a wage hike of between 13 and 15%.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it has decided to proceed with an urgent contempt of court application against Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu.

Negotiations between the social security agency and the PSA resumed this week as directed by the Labour Court.

However, talks deadlocked over a policy regarding who determines the remuneration of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees.

The PSA says Sassa has failed to table any counteroffer to its demand of a wage hike of between 13 and 15%.

The association's Tahir Maepa says the minister has violated the court order.

“We’ve opted to apply for a contempt of court proceeding against Minister Susan Shabangu and her department which is in contempt of the Labour Court judgment which instructed her to come to negotiations with sincerity, something which she failed to do.”