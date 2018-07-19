PSA to proceed with urgent court application against Susan Shabangu
The PSA says Sassa has failed to table any counteroffer to its demand of a wage hike of between 13 and 15%.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it has decided to proceed with an urgent contempt of court application against Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu.
Negotiations between the social security agency and the PSA resumed this week as directed by the Labour Court.
However, talks deadlocked over a policy regarding who determines the remuneration of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees.
The PSA says Sassa has failed to table any counteroffer to its demand of a wage hike of between 13 and 15%.
The association's Tahir Maepa says the minister has violated the court order.
“We’ve opted to apply for a contempt of court proceeding against Minister Susan Shabangu and her department which is in contempt of the Labour Court judgment which instructed her to come to negotiations with sincerity, something which she failed to do.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.