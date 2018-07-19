PSA condemns ‘political interference’ at PIC
PSA has requested that evidence of Dan Matjila's alleged misconduct be produced instead of political parties involving themselves in the PIC's decision-making process.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has condemned what it calls political interference in the matters of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The United Democratic Front (UDF) has brought an urgent application for a court order to infer all decision-making powers on the suspension or dismissal of Dan Matjila on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
This would disallow the PIC board to decide on the disciplinary action after it decided to clear Matjila on allegations that he improperly awarded a loan to a company linked to a person alleged to be his romantic partner.
The PSA has requested that evidence of Matjila's alleged misconduct be produced instead of political parties involving themselves in the PIC's decision-making process.
PSA's Tahir Maepa said: “The issue with the PIC is a protracted issue that has to do with the capturing of the PIC. And it has been the politicians' intention throughout to control whoever that is at the helm of the PIC.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
