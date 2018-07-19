No favours for former ANC employee arrested for cash-in-transit heist
Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present and his co-accused will remain in custody until their bail application at the end of the month.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been assured that the former African National Congress (ANC) employee arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist will be dealt with according to the law and receive no favours because of where he worked.
Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present has been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
He was arrested earlier this month along with three others.
The governing party says that in the light of the serious charges it has decided to dismiss him with immediate effect.
The Police Ministry's Reneilwe Serero says that the concerns raised by Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba have been noted.
“The full might of the law knows no boundaries, race, occupation or affiliations. The full might of the law will be felt and exercised at all time, no matter who you are, no matter who you work for or who you know.”
Mashaba released a statement on Wednesday saying that he was shocked that the ANC hadn't disclosed or taken any action against one of its employees after it emerged he was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist.
It then emerged that Velile Present had appeared in court on Tuesday and now the ANC says that it has decided to dismiss him with immediate effect.
Present and his co-accused will remain in custody until their bail application at the end of the month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
