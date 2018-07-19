Families grateful to be with loved ones at Nelson Mandela Children Hospital

The hospital has given some disadvantaged families from various parts of the country hope as no child will be turned away because they can’t afford to pay.

JOHANNESBURG – The families of children who have been admitted to the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital says that the facility has brought them some relief and that their loved ones will finally receive quality healthcare.

The facility, which opened a year ago, is one of the biggest of its kind in the southern hemisphere and is the fulfillment of one of Madiba’s dreams.

The hospital caters for children facing serious health issues and offers a safe haven for families whose loved ones have been admitted.

Those parents whose children have been admitted to the hospital and live far from the facility are provided with accommodation at the Ronald McDonald House.

Nelly Ntlame is from Zeerust in the North West and her 14-month-old baby boy suffers from a brain tumour.

She says the hospital has given her child a second chance.

“I’m now able to go see my child anytime I want and that helps me.”

Most of the families who spoke to Eyewitness News say they are grateful that they have been afforded the opportunity to be beside their loved ones while they receive treatment.

