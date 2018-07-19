Moyane’s son denies his father assaulted woman
The mother of Moyane’s seven-month-old grandchild has accused him of beating and kicking her in May, a claim the suspended tax man denies.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says without Tom Moyane’s son corroborating his girlfriend’s claims that the suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss assaulted the teenager, there is no case.
The family of the alleged victim insists the assault did take place and they’ve voiced disappointment with the NPA’s decision.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says a medical report obtained by a doctor at Helen Joseph hospital corroborating the 17-year-old’s claims of assault is insufficient on its own.
“We need also evidence of witnesses corroborating that indeed these injuries were conflicted by this person.”
Mjonondwane says statements taken from eyewitnesses do not confirm the 17-year-old’s assault allegations.
“The boyfriend himself is denying that the father assaulted the girlfriend. So, it would be difficult to proceed with such a case.”
However, the teenager’s mother insists her child is not lying about the assault claims.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
