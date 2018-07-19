Answers demanded as NPA drops Moyane assault case

Cynthia Masina claims her daughter was assaulted by suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane in May, but two months later the NPA says it won’t prosecute him, citing a lack of evidence.

Cynthia Masina laid the complaint against her daughter's alleged abuser in May, but two months later the NPA says it won’t prosecute him citing a lack of evidence.

Masina says she doesn’t even know how to tell her daughter that Moyane will no longer answer to claims that he kicked and beat her.

“I can’t even face my daughter because she is not aware. I just got this information from the IO [investigating officer] this morning.”

She is demanding answers as to how the NPA reached the final decision not to prosecute him.

Masina says she is shocked that even with a doctor’s report corroborating her daughter’s claim of being assaulted, the NPA says there is not enough evidence.

“I’m not going to let it go just like that. I still need to get the valid reasons. So, I’m not quite sure if they are saying the doctor lied about the whole thing.”

She says she is hugely disappointed by the NPA’s decision and now understands why some people take the law into their own hands.

“Tomorrow when they say people have taken the law into their own hands, it’s because of this.”

Meanwhile, Moyane's lawyer Eric Mabuza says his client is now focused on his disciplinary inquiry.

“He wants to put this whole saga behind him and he’s now focused on preparing for the disciplinary inquiry, which is starting on the 21 July on Saturday.”

