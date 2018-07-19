Man who allegedly shot Rameez Patel’s brother hands himself over to police
Razeen Patel was shot and wounded on Sunday along the R21 on the way to Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed a 22-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and wounded the brother of murder-accused Rameez Patel has handed himself over to authorities.
Razeen Patel was shot on Sunday along the R21 on the way to Johannesburg.
He was supposed to testify against his brother in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Monday.
The police's Mamphaswa Seabi says they're now investigating a case of attempted murder.
“We can confirm the man handed himself to one of our police stations in connection with this attempted murder and the investigation will continue and reveal if the man is linked to this incident.”
Patel has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane, in April 2015.
He's also accused of murdering his mother Mahjebeen, who was shot and killed in September while he was out on bail.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
