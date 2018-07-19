Man to appear in court after NC pupil is killed
The teenager was gunned down on school grounds at the Makgolokwe Middle School on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The man who allegedly shot and killed a grade 10 pupil in the Northern Cape will appear in the Kuruman Magistrates Court on Friday.
The teenager was gunned down on school grounds at the Makgolokwe Middle School on Wednesday.
The Education Department's Lehuna Ntwane says the suspect handed himself over to police.
“Police are now investigating what is the cause [of the shooting]. I can report that the perpetrator has since been arrested and will be appearing tomorrow at the local magistrates' court.”
Earlier, the Provincial Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said: “At this stage, it is still unclear exactly what happened or what triggered the incident.”
