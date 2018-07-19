Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese

| Investigative group AmaBungane has obtained court papers which reveal that the Sars is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties from businessman Christo Wiese.

JOHANNESBURG - Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane journalist Craig McKune about the news that South African billionaire businessman Christo Wiese is at the centre of a multi-billion-rand tax evasion scheme involving Africa’s largest law firm and a London-listed company.

Investigative group AmaBungane has obtained court papers which reveal that the Sars is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to back to 2007.

Wiese and the implicated parties have denied there was any attempt at tax evasion or any tax benefit derived from the scheme.

It is alleged that law firm ENSafrica developed a structure to facilitate London-listed company Tullow transferring assets worth an estimated R3.9 billion out of the country in order to avoid certain taxes.

Listen to the above audio for more.

