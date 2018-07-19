[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese
Radio 702 | Investigative group AmaBungane has obtained court papers which reveal that the Sars is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties from businessman Christo Wiese.
JOHANNESBURG - Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane journalist Craig McKune about the news that South African billionaire businessman Christo Wiese is at the centre of a multi-billion-rand tax evasion scheme involving Africa’s largest law firm and a London-listed company.
Investigative group AmaBungane has obtained court papers which reveal that the Sars is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to back to 2007.
Wiese and the implicated parties have denied there was any attempt at tax evasion or any tax benefit derived from the scheme.
It is alleged that law firm ENSafrica developed a structure to facilitate London-listed company Tullow transferring assets worth an estimated R3.9 billion out of the country in order to avoid certain taxes.
Listen to the above audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] SACP explains stance on land issue
-
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with dyslexia in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] The dire state of sanitation at schools
-
[LISTEN] Treating social media addiction
-
[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll
-
[LISTEN] Holomisa stands his ground on PIC corruption claims
-
[LISTEN] Drakensberg Boys Choir celebrates win at World Choir Games
-
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protests
-
[LISTEN] Clive Barker on how to fix Bafana's woes
-
[LISTEN] Personal finance: How to file your tax return
-
[LISTEN] Teaching race & culture in early childhood
-
[LISTEN] 'Nene asked unions to bring ideas of how to fund wage demands'
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
-
[LISTEN] ‘Entrepreneurship is twice as hard for women’
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Wasted taxes & ill health
-
[LISTEN] Duarte: 702 is a noted hater of anyone who is progressive
-
[LISTEN] Hyundai gets red card for worst World Cup ad
-
[LISTEN] Breytenbach criticises reinstatement of Jiba, Mrwebi
-
[LISTEN] BLSA: McKinsey’s apology not accepted
-
[LISTEN] Wanna use Madiba's name? Observe protocol
-
[LISTEN] Govt has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust
-
[LISTEN] Daniel Baines talks 'How to Get a Sars Refund'
-
[LISTEN] Deadline for new Mining Charter extended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.