[LISTEN] DA dismisses Ipsos report on dwindling votes

| The DA called on its member to ignore an Ipsos report which predicts that the party will only achieve less than 14% of the votes in next year’s election.

JOHANNESBURG - Karima Brown talks to the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Malatsi about the latest Ipsos report which says the party is losing significant voters ahead of 2019 general election.

The DA called on its member to ignore the report, which shows that the party will only get less than 14% of the votes in the next year’s election.

Malatsi refutes the research, saying the numbers can’t be trusted and do not reflect the true nature of the party’s growth in recent years.

Listen to the above audio for more.

