Latest bid to halt ANC KZN conference fails

On Thursday, six members from the Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida regions went to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to obtain another urgent interdict.

DURBAN - The latest attempt to halt the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress’ (ANC) elective conference has been struck off the roll and dismissed with costs.

It follows last month’s court action where aggrieved members from divided regions stopped the conference from going ahead.

On Thursday night, new leaders are expected to be nominated once the credentials process has been verified.

