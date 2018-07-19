Popular Topics
Latest bid to halt ANC KZN conference fails

On Thursday, six members from the Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida regions went to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to obtain another urgent interdict.

The stage is set ahead of the African National Congress' KwaZulu-Natal conference. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
The stage is set ahead of the African National Congress' KwaZulu-Natal conference. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
5 minutes ago

DURBAN - The latest attempt to halt the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress’ (ANC) elective conference has been struck off the roll and dismissed with costs.

On Thursday, six members from the Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida regions went to the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to obtain another urgent interdict.

It follows last month’s court action where aggrieved members from divided regions stopped the conference from going ahead.

On Thursday night, new leaders are expected to be nominated once the credentials process has been verified.

More information to follow.

