Labour unions given deadline to respond to latest Eskom offer

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have been given just over a week to respond to Eskom's latest wage offer, which the utility insists is fair and competitive.

Following weeks of wage negotiations, Eskom has tabled a three-year revised settlement of between 7% and 7.5% for employees, depending on which option the unions agree on.

Initially, the cash-strapped utility claimed it couldn't afford salary increases this year but it says it has made a plan to accommodate workers.

Labour unions, the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have two options for their members.

The first is that they'll receive a salary increase of 7% this year and for the next two years and the housing allowance will be adjusted annually by the consumer price index.

The second option is a 7.5% hike this year and 7% for the next two years but in terms of this offer there'll be no adjustments in terms of the housing allowance.

Eskom says that given the current financial challenges of the company it believes this is fair and competitive.

Unions will be taking the offer to their members and will report back to Eskom next Friday.