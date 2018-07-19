Popular Topics
Housing, alleviating traffic congestion still priority for City of CT

The city announced on Wednesday that it has been forced to cancel a request for proposals for the development of the six hectares of prime land beneath the unfinished bridges.

This undated file photo shows the uncompleted Foreshore Freeway Precinct development in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that alleviating traffic congestion in the inner city, and developing affordable housing in the city, remain among its top priorities.

This despite legal challenges putting a stop to its Foreshore Freeway Precinct development.

The city announced on Wednesday that it has been forced to cancel a request for proposals for the development of the six hectares of prime land beneath the unfinished bridges.

A successful bidder was announced in February after a two-year process that culminated in seven options for developing the area.

But objections and appeals were lodged calling into question the city's evaluation criteria.

Mayco member for Transport, Brett Herron, says while he's disappointed that a stop has been put to the plans, the interest shown in the project proves the appetite is still there, and the city won't be giving up just yet in realising the project.

"It is unfortunate that our first attempt failed but given that the need still exists, the professional team needs to go back to the drawing board, reconsider how the request for proposals was drawn up and deal with any issues that have led to this first attempt being cancelled."

