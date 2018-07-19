Gauteng parents urged to accept school placement within 7 days
All parents will be notified via SMS about the outcome of their applications for the grade one and grade eight placements.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has warned parents to accept school placement offers within a week of their release at the beginning of next month.
Parents who applied for 2019 admissions will be informed of school placements from 3 August.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says, “A total of over 500,000 applications were received and as such, more time is required to finalise the waiting list with the school. Parents are urged to accept offers of placement within seven working days of receipt.”
