DA opens criminal case against ANC, ANCWL over Brian Hlongwa saga

The DA says according to court papers, the ANC received R870,000 from corrupt activities in Gauteng health when it was headed by Brian Hlongwa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has opened a case under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act against the African National Congress (ANC) and its Women's League (ANCWL).

The DA's Jack Bloom says according to court papers, the party received R870,000 from corrupt activities in the Gauteng Health Department when it was headed by Brian Hlongwa.

Earlier this year, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report was thrust into the public, revealing details of alleged corruption worth R1.2 billion in the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009 when Hlongwa was the MEC.

Bloom says from the moral point of view, the ANC needs to pay back the money.

“We’re saying to the ANC ‘pay back the money, it’s dirty money and it must go back to the Gauteng Health department and be used to fix up our clinics and hospitals'.”

Hlongwa has denied all the allegations against him.

BRIAN HLONGWA HOUSE

Earlier this month, the DA wanted Hlongwa to pay back the money spent on a house he bought in Bryanston.

The party claimed Hlongwa purchased the house for R7.2 million with the help of companies and individuals who benefited from corruption in the provincial Health Department when he was MEC in 2006.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) applied for an asset forfeiture order against the house five years ago over suspicions that it was bought using the proceeds of crime.

The house is currently under curatorship pending the finalisation of the mater.

The DA had staged a picket outside the house following the release of a report by the SIU.

Bloom said: “We want the money back because this is money for hospitals and clinics. This property at some stage, when it's successfully attached which I think it’s going to happen, will have to be sold and the money must go back to the Gauteng Health Department to fix up their health system that Brian Hlongwa ruined.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)