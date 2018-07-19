[FAKE NEWS ALERT] Claims Mr Bean is dead will give your PC a virus

News posts claiming actor Rowan Atkinson, who found fame with the Mr Bean character, has died could give your computer a virus.

It's not the first time such claims have emerged, with the Mr Bean actor also previously the subject of untrue reports that he died in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The headline reads: “FOX BREAKING NEWS: ‘Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson)’ died at 62 After Crashing his Car on Attempt perfecting a Stunt - Today July, 2017”.

If you see the post on your timeline, don’t click on it. It is not by Fox News, and the video it prompts does not exist.