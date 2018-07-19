Economists expect interest rate to remain unchanged
Consumers are already facing a substantial rise in the cost of living with rising fuel prices and increased VAT and bondholders are worried about further financial pressure.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Reserve Bank is set to announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday afternoon with a number of key factors expected to play a role in the decision.
The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in May.
Consumers are already facing a substantial rise in the cost of living with rising fuel prices and increased VAT and bondholders are worried about further financial pressure.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned at the MPC's last rate announcement that rising inflation and a weaker rand were some of the factors that may influence the bank's decision on whether to raise the repo rate in the future.
Figures released by Stats SA on Wednesday indicated that consumer inflation quickened to 4.6% year-on-year in June from 4.4% in May.
The rand has also weakened substantially, with the Reserve Bank warning that it's concerned about the local currency.
However, a number of economists have indicated that they expect the rate to remain unchanged.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
Christo Wiese implicated in tax evasion scheme
-
Sapo, unions strike deal to end wage strike
-
Rand dips on dollar resurgence, stocks rise
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Labour unions given deadline to respond to latest Eskom offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.