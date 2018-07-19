Popular Topics
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference

Provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala confirmed the two branches have launched legal action but it’s not yet clear on what basis.

FILE: ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala at the University of Zululand during a media briefing on 09 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: ANC provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala at the University of Zululand during a media briefing on 09 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
52 minutes ago

DURBAN - Disgruntled members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions are in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in another last-minute attempt to stop the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress’ (ANC) elective conference from going ahead.

Provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala has confirmed that the matter is in court but the party is unclear what their grievances are.

Last month, the elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members who claimed there were bogus members, irregularities with branch general meetings and membership fraud.

The provincial ANC has been without a leadership body since last year when its 2015 elective conference was nullified by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The man touted to re-emerge as provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala says they are waiting to hear what grievances these branches are citing.

“We hear that there are people who’ve gone to court, we’re responding to them and we’re not yet sure what they are saying because they are yet to give us papers.”

Zikalala says from the task team’s perspective, the out of court settlement reached last week is being implemented and accepted by both parties

“The unity is fine, we’re working on it and there are those we still need to pull and go [forward] with. Honestly, I think we need to engage those comrades but let’s wait and see.”

He remains confident the conference will go ahead as planned.

Timeline

