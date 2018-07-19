Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference
Provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala confirmed the two branches have launched legal action but it’s not yet clear on what basis.
DURBAN - Disgruntled members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions are in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in another last-minute attempt to stop the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress’ (ANC) elective conference from going ahead.
Provincial task team coordinator Sihle Zikalala has confirmed that the matter is in court but the party is unclear what their grievances are.
Last month, the elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members who claimed there were bogus members, irregularities with branch general meetings and membership fraud.
The provincial ANC has been without a leadership body since last year when its 2015 elective conference was nullified by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The man touted to re-emerge as provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala says they are waiting to hear what grievances these branches are citing.
“We hear that there are people who’ve gone to court, we’re responding to them and we’re not yet sure what they are saying because they are yet to give us papers.”
Zikalala says from the task team’s perspective, the out of court settlement reached last week is being implemented and accepted by both parties
“The unity is fine, we’re working on it and there are those we still need to pull and go [forward] with. Honestly, I think we need to engage those comrades but let’s wait and see.”
He remains confident the conference will go ahead as planned.
JUST IN : #ANCKZN KZN ANC coordinator Sihle Zikalala has confirmed that members from the Moses Mabhida and Lower South Coast regions are currently in the PMB High Court to interdict the elective conference again. ZN pic.twitter.com/qzmHiBNAuB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
#ANCKZN It’s all systems go here at the Durban University of Technology’s Sports Centre for the KZN ANC elective conference. Most delegates are still registering at the Moses Mabhida stadium. The program was meant to get underway at 2pm. ZN pic.twitter.com/L2Ig4Op13L— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heists
-
DA opens criminal case against ANC, ANCWL over Brian Hlongwa saga
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
No favours for former ANC employee arrested for cash-in-transit heist
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.