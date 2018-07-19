'Dangerous' Pollsmoor awaiting trial prisoner still on the run
Thembalethu Mpalweni from Nyanga disappeared about two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Police are hot on the heels of an awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison.
Thembalethu Mpalweni from Nyanga disappeared about two weeks ago.
It's not yet clear how he managed to escape after being behind bars for the past three months.
Thembalethu, who has been labelled a danger to society, has been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Correctional Services Spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: “Members of the South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services’ emergency support team are working around the clock in search of an awaiting trial fugitive after he escaped from custody on the 5 July.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 18 July 2018
-
AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise for animal cruelty
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.