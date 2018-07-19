'Dangerous' Pollsmoor awaiting trial prisoner still on the run

Thembalethu Mpalweni from Nyanga disappeared about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hot on the heels of an awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison.

It's not yet clear how he managed to escape after being behind bars for the past three months.

Thembalethu, who has been labelled a danger to society, has been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Correctional Services Spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: “Members of the South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services’ emergency support team are working around the clock in search of an awaiting trial fugitive after he escaped from custody on the 5 July.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)