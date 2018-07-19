DA calls on ANC to work with Hawks in Velile court case
Former ANC staffer Errol Velile Present and three others were arrested in connection with a heist in Dobsonville Soweto earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have been called on to prioritise an investigation into a now former African National Congress (ANC) employee linked to a number of cash-in-transit heists.
Errol Velile Present and three others were arrested in connection with a heist in Dobsonville Soweto earlier this month.
The group appeared in court on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning Police Minister Bheki Cele said Present was linked to other heists and crimes.
Now the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Hawks to investigate and says the ANC must hand over all of Present's emails and telephone records.
The DA's Solly Malatsi says, “We’re challenging the ANC to cooperate fully with the Hawks in order to showcase their commitment in rooting out criminal activity taking place at Luthuli House.”
Meanwhile, South Africans have been assured that Present will be dealt with according to the law and receive no favours because of where he worked.
The governing party said on Wednesday that in the light of the serious charges, it had decided to dismiss him with immediate effect.
Present and his co-accused will remain in custody until their bail application at the end of the month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
