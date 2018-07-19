CT authorities on alert after spate of bomb threats

Police are investigating hoaxes that targeted a shopping centre in Ottery and two schools in Wynberg this week.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are on alert following a spate of bomb threats in Cape Town over the past few days.

On Saturday, shoppers were also forced to evacuate Kenilworth Shopping Centre after a person was warned about an explosive device in one of the stores.

Criminologist Simon Howell has warned that individuals found guilty of making bomb threats will not go unpunished.

He says when threats are aimed at the general public, the individual could be liable to pay a fine or be jailed for up to 25 years.

When a threat targets one person, the suspect could face paying a fine or jail time of up to 10 years.

"There can be many different reasons for individuals undertaking this. In terms of the personal, they may have had disagreements or confrontations with other people that may work or live or otherwise move in the area that they threaten.

"Another reason, of course, is that they may feel that they are advancing a particular belief or understanding that this is indeed a good thing in their minds. There are multiple reasons for doing this and underlying this is the threat to disrupt and to induce fear."