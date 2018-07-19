Communal land under spotlight at Rustenburg land hearings

A delegation from Parliament's Review Committee is in Rustenburg listening to oral submissions on whether land should be expropriated without compensation.

RUSTENBURG – The debate around communal land has dominated the final day of land hearings in the North West on Thursday.

Fourteen percent of South Africa’s land is communal and is run by traditional leaders, 4% of that land is in the North West.

Twenty-three-year-old Thabang Lefu from a village in Ventersdorp says he fears if the Constitution is amended, traditional leaders will be given power to collude with businesses to cash in on corrupt deals.

“These chiefs claim land and then after that, they evict the people from that land. They come with their white shareholders from mines and then they will buy that land.”

This participant calls for the amendment of Section 25 but says there is also need to harmonize all legislation around land #LandExpropriation #Constitution #Rustenburg pic.twitter.com/APtnGziigW — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 19, 2018

However, Motianei Pilane from the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela Traditional Authority says there are processes in place to monitor the allocation of land by traditional leaders.

“Go to the tribal authority, you ask for land and they allocate you land according to the size that they have been given by the government itself, that is the office of the premiers.”

Pilane has accused communal properties associations of failing to be custodians of the land as commissioned by the Department of Land Reform and instead using it as they please.

This participant says compensation that should be given should only be on the value added on the land but she doesn't believe that compensation should be given for the land #LandExpropriation #Constitution #Rustenburg pic.twitter.com/sKodjpPW54 — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 19, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)