Communal land under spotlight at Rustenburg land hearings

A delegation from Parliament's Review Committee is in Rustenburg listening to oral submissions on whether land should be expropriated without compensation.

A delegation from Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is in Rustenburg, in the North West, and Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal this week. Picture: Twitter/ @ParliamentofRSA.
A delegation from Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is in Rustenburg, in the North West, and Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal this week. Picture: Twitter/ @ParliamentofRSA.
9 minutes ago

RUSTENBURG – The debate around communal land has dominated the final day of land hearings in the North West on Thursday.

A delegation from Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is in Rustenburg listening to oral submissions on whether land should be expropriated without compensation.

Fourteen percent of South Africa’s land is communal and is run by traditional leaders, 4% of that land is in the North West.

Twenty-three-year-old Thabang Lefu from a village in Ventersdorp says he fears if the Constitution is amended, traditional leaders will be given power to collude with businesses to cash in on corrupt deals.

“These chiefs claim land and then after that, they evict the people from that land. They come with their white shareholders from mines and then they will buy that land.”

However, Motianei Pilane from the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela Traditional Authority says there are processes in place to monitor the allocation of land by traditional leaders.

“Go to the tribal authority, you ask for land and they allocate you land according to the size that they have been given by the government itself, that is the office of the premiers.”

Pilane has accused communal properties associations of failing to be custodians of the land as commissioned by the Department of Land Reform and instead using it as they please.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

