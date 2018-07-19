Christo Wiese implicated in tax evasion scheme
Investigative journalism team AmaBhungane has released a damning report on Wiese’s alleged tax evading.
JOHANNESBURG – Christo Wiese has been implicated in what South African Revenue Service (Sars) is calling an elaborate tax-dodging scheme and the revenue service now wants him to pay back over R3 billion in taxes and fines.
The investigative centre claims to be in possession of legal papers filed by Sars in the Western Cape High Court.
Journalist Craig McKune says that Wiese has denied all the allegations.
“We spoke to him on email and he told us he has nothing to do with the restructure of the oil firm. Sars has accused him and that oil firm of basically colluding and bartering tax benefits but Wiese denies that.”
Wiese was until late last year, when Steinhoff imploded, the second richest African.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
