Cele reveals former ANC employee Errol Present linked to other crimes
Errol Velile Present and three others have been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that a now former African National Congress (ANC) employee arrested for a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto has been linked to another heist and other crimes.
Errol Velile Present and three others have been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville.
The group were arrested last month and appeared in court on Wednesday.
All four suspects are expected to apply for bail at the end of the month.
Cele says Present has escaped court processes in cases he was linked to before.
“What we’ve established is that Velile is linked to another cash heist before this, there’s another case in process of drunk driving. So, we’ve established that he’s a usual lawbreaker.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.