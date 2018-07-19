Cele reveals former ANC employee Errol Present linked to other crimes

Errol Velile Present and three others have been linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that a now former African National Congress (ANC) employee arrested for a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto has been linked to another heist and other crimes.

The group were arrested last month and appeared in court on Wednesday.

All four suspects are expected to apply for bail at the end of the month.

Cele says Present has escaped court processes in cases he was linked to before.

“What we’ve established is that Velile is linked to another cash heist before this, there’s another case in process of drunk driving. So, we’ve established that he’s a usual lawbreaker.”