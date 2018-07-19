Brand SA probes sexual misconduct claims against CEO Makhubela
In April, Kingsley Makhubela took a leave of absence after the company appointed an independent firm to look into the claims.
JOHANNESBURG - Brand South Africa has confirmed internal and external processes are now underway following allegations of sexual misconduct against its CEO Kingsley Makhubela.
In April, Makhubela took a leave of absence after the company appointed an independent firm to look into the claims.
Makhubela was appointed to head the country's brand in 2015 and was previously an ambassador to Portugal and Kenya.
Brand SA says processes are now being followed nearly three months after the allegations were made against Makhubela.
It's understood an independent service provider has completed its work and has handed over its findings and recommendations to the company.
While details surrounding the claims against Makhubela are still unclear, Eyewitness News understands at least two female staff members have come forward.
Brand SA’s Chief Financial Officer Nadine Thomas has been acting in the post of CEO while investigations continue.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
-
Steinhoff says about 90% of creditors support debt lock-up
-
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese
-
Christo Wiese implicated in tax evasion scheme
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.