Brand SA probes sexual misconduct claims against CEO Makhubela

In April, Kingsley Makhubela took a leave of absence after the company appointed an independent firm to look into the claims.

FILE: Brand South Africa CEO Kingsley Makhubela. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Brand South Africa CEO Kingsley Makhubela. Picture: EWN.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Brand South Africa has confirmed internal and external processes are now underway following allegations of sexual misconduct against its CEO Kingsley Makhubela.

In April, Makhubela took a leave of absence after the company appointed an independent firm to look into the claims.

Makhubela was appointed to head the country's brand in 2015 and was previously an ambassador to Portugal and Kenya.

Brand SA says processes are now being followed nearly three months after the allegations were made against Makhubela.

It's understood an independent service provider has completed its work and has handed over its findings and recommendations to the company.

While details surrounding the claims against Makhubela are still unclear, Eyewitness News understands at least two female staff members have come forward.

Brand SA’s Chief Financial Officer Nadine Thomas has been acting in the post of CEO while investigations continue.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

