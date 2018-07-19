BLSA concerned over reports implicating Wiese in tax evasion scheme

AmaBungane has obtained court papers which apparently reveal that Sars is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has reacted with concern to reports alleging that billionaire Christo Wiese is at a centre of a multi-billion-rand tax evasion.

Investigative group amaBungane has obtained court papers which apparently reveal that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007.

Wiese and the implicated parties have denied there was any attempt to evade tax or that any benefit was derived from the scheme.

AmaBungane is reporting that law firm ENSafrica was left in charge of a tax shelter after Tullow's restructure and later sold this tax shelter to Wiese.

It’s alleged that he then moved assets out of that shelter when Sars started asking questions before selling the structure to a former ENSafrica partner.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said: "Obviously, it’s a big concern even though we don’t know all the details. And as Business Leadership SA, we want to reiterate the undertaking of our integrity pledge for business and business leaders to conduct themselves with integrity.”

He says they are happy the claims will be dealt with when the matter goes to court next month.

WIESE DENIES TAX EVASION CLAIMS

Wiese has denied that he owes Sars any money and says all outstanding issues are being sorted out in court.

“Our fight with Sars concerns R217 million in round numbers and that side is in the open. It’s in public documents [and] the High Court in Cape Town. And will be heard and adjudicated hopefully in the next month or two.”

He says there is a difference of opinion over whether money is owed to Sars.

“Sometimes we agreed, most times I imagine we agree, and sometimes we disagree. And we normally end up settling it.”

