Another suspected explosive device found in Durban

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed yet another suspected explosive device has been found at a Woolworths store in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

Earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal police were called to Gateway Mall after a suspicious device was found at another Woolworths store.

Hawks's spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the Bomb Disposal Unit was called to the scene.

“There was a device that was found, our Bomb Disposal Unit was dispatched immediately. They managed to seal the device and at the same time making sure that they sweep the area.”

Mulaudzi says the device has been taken for tests.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)