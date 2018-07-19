ANC on Errol Present: We apologise

Errol Velile Present and three others were arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised for the alleged crimes involving its former member and employee Errol Velile Present and has promised to improve its vetting processes.

Present and three others were arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto earlier this month.

The group appeared in court on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed the former Luthuli House employee is linked to other heists and serious crimes.

ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa has told Eyewitness News he is embarrassed and says the party is sorry.

“The ANC must apologise and we do apologise.”

He says lessons have been learnt.

“We must improve our vetting processes in terms of employees and we must also make sure that there are issues of lifestyle audits on our employees.”

Kodwa says even though Present must still go through the courts, the fact that the allegations have been made against a person from Luthuli House is problematic.

