ANC on Errol Present: We apologise
Errol Velile Present and three others were arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised for the alleged crimes involving its former member and employee Errol Velile Present and has promised to improve its vetting processes.
Present and three others were arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto earlier this month.
The group appeared in court on Tuesday.
Earlier on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed the former Luthuli House employee is linked to other heists and serious crimes.
ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa has told Eyewitness News he is embarrassed and says the party is sorry.
“The ANC must apologise and we do apologise.”
He says lessons have been learnt.
“We must improve our vetting processes in terms of employees and we must also make sure that there are issues of lifestyle audits on our employees.”
Kodwa says even though Present must still go through the courts, the fact that the allegations have been made against a person from Luthuli House is problematic.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference
-
ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heists
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
DA opens criminal case against ANC, ANCWL over Brian Hlongwa saga
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.