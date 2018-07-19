ANC KZN conference gets underway
The organisation is celebrating after a group of disgruntled members lost their court bid to have the elections halted for the second time.
DURBAN - Delegates for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference have arrived at the Durban University of Technology as the gathering gets underway on Thursday night.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed the latest urgent application with costs finding the aggrieved parties had enough time to raise their issues instead of waiting for the day of the conference to do so.
#ANCKZN The program which was meant to begin at 2pm is finally underway. Former KZN ANC deputy chair Willies Mchunu is officiating over the program. ZN pic.twitter.com/a5RMFQS81g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
The mood at the Durban University of Technology sports Centre has been lifted after news that the conference will be going ahead.
National convenor Nocawe Mafu says the ANC’s internal processes have been vindicated.
“We will always try our best to make sure that our members don’t have a reason to go to court. Now that the court has vindicated us, in terms of saying, this as far as we know doesn’t deserve to be listened to because we believe that internal processes have been followed. We are really happy.”
#ANCKZN [WATCH] Delegates are singing “Phakama status quo” meaning they want the previous PEC to be re-elected. There has however been a new slate that is being touted which wants to have Sihle Zikalala as chair , Mike Mabuyakhulu as deputy and Mdumiseni Ntuli as secretary. ZN pic.twitter.com/AHWya7AyW8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We try to have a process that engages with everyone. So, that even those that find themselves in the courts at times could also be made to believe in the processes of the ANC.”
#ANCKZN [WATCH] ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ANC and its internal processes, the national dispute resolution committee in particular, have been vindicated . ZN pic.twitter.com/JeKv2mhErb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is expected to open the conference.
