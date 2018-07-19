Popular Topics
ANC KZN conference gets underway

The organisation is celebrating after a group of disgruntled members lost their court bid to have the elections halted for the second time.

Delegates at the ANC KZN conference. Picture:@ANCKZN/Twitter.
Delegates at the ANC KZN conference. Picture:@ANCKZN/Twitter.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Delegates for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference have arrived at the Durban University of Technology as the gathering gets underway on Thursday night.

The organisation is celebrating after a group of disgruntled members lost their court bid to have the elections halted for the second time.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed the latest urgent application with costs finding the aggrieved parties had enough time to raise their issues instead of waiting for the day of the conference to do so.

The mood at the Durban University of Technology sports Centre has been lifted after news that the conference will be going ahead.

National convenor Nocawe Mafu says the ANC’s internal processes have been vindicated.

“We will always try our best to make sure that our members don’t have a reason to go to court. Now that the court has vindicated us, in terms of saying, this as far as we know doesn’t deserve to be listened to because we believe that internal processes have been followed. We are really happy.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We try to have a process that engages with everyone. So, that even those that find themselves in the courts at times could also be made to believe in the processes of the ANC.”

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is expected to open the conference.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

