ANC Gauteng lashes out at disgruntled members
On Wednesday, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled against an application to interdict the conference due to a lack of urgency.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has lashed out at some of its members who it accuses of trying to derail its elective conference this weekend, saying the gathering will take place whether they like it or not.
Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking an interdict, claiming that because several branches in their region are in dispute the entire region must not be allowed to participate at the provincial conference.
The judge ruled that the case is not urgent, adding that the applicants had not proven irreparable damage.
The ANC’s Motaletale Modiba says the disgruntled party members had bad intentions when they approached the courts.
“It was just an attempt to try and derail the provincial conference from taking place.”
The party has called on its members to always respect the outcome of legitimate conferences.
“Our course will not be used to settle internal processes where people refuse to accept outcomes of a legitimate process.”
He says the ANC has followed due processes ahead of this weekend’s conference.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
