ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heists
Errol Velile Present and three others have been linked to at least one heist in Dobsonville; they were arrested earlier this month and appeared in court on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says its former member and employee Errol Velile Present being linked to recent cash-in-transit heists is an embarrassment to the organsation.
Present and three others have been linked to at least one heist in Dobsonville; they were arrested earlier this month and appeared in court on Tuesday.
ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa said: “There are no words to express the embarrassment of the ANC, it’s members and its leadership.”
At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed on Thursday morning that the now former ANC employee has been linked to another heist and other serious crimes.
Cele said Present escaped court processes in cases he was linked to before.
“What we’ve established is that Velile is linked to another cash heist before this, there’s another case in process of drunk driving. So, we’ve established that he’s a usual lawbreaker.”
The Democratic Alliance (DA) also called on the Hawks to investigate and said the ANC must hand over all of Present's emails and telephone records.
The DA's Solly Malatsi said: “We’re challenging the ANC to cooperate fully with the Hawks in order to showcase their commitment in rooting out criminal activity taking place at Luthuli House.”
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque and Masego Rahlaga.
_
_
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
DA opens criminal case against ANC, ANCWL over Brian Hlongwa saga
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
Disgruntled ANC KZN branches take another shot at halting conference
-
No favours for former ANC employee arrested for cash-in-transit heist
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.