ANC ‘embarrassed’ by former member Present’s link to cash heists

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says its former member and employee Errol Velile Present being linked to recent cash-in-transit heists is an embarrassment to the organsation.

Present and three others have been linked to at least one heist in Dobsonville; they were arrested earlier this month and appeared in court on Tuesday.

ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa said: “There are no words to express the embarrassment of the ANC, it’s members and its leadership.”

At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed on Thursday morning that the now former ANC employee has been linked to another heist and other serious crimes.

Cele said Present escaped court processes in cases he was linked to before.

“What we’ve established is that Velile is linked to another cash heist before this, there’s another case in process of drunk driving. So, we’ve established that he’s a usual lawbreaker.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also called on the Hawks to investigate and said the ANC must hand over all of Present's emails and telephone records.

The DA's Solly Malatsi said: “We’re challenging the ANC to cooperate fully with the Hawks in order to showcase their commitment in rooting out criminal activity taking place at Luthuli House.”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque and Masego Rahlaga.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)