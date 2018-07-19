Albie Sachs impressed by Madiba's commitment to Constitution
Sachs delivered the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN – Former Constitutional Court Judge and human rights activist, Albie Sachs, has remembered the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to the country’s Constitution.
Sachs delivered the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.
Sachs started his keynote address with an unconventional introduction by posing questions to the audience.
What was the one good thing created by apartheid, what is Madiba’s legacy and why the last section of the struggle veteran's centenary address will not be about the late former statesman at all.
#Madiba100 Keynote speaker, Former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs addressing. KB pic.twitter.com/mTAhFIGGbo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
#Madiba100 Sachs says the only good thing apartheid created, was anti-apartheid. I would never have met Mandela if it wasn’t for our common hatred for Apartheid. KB pic.twitter.com/jo5rPZhdu8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
#Madiba100 Sachs, speaks of Mandela’s submission to the Constitution of the country. KB pic.twitter.com/PbjHrLrVNE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
Sachs feels that his and Madiba's common purpose to defeat apartheid, allowed the two of them to cross paths.
"We would never have met, but because of our common hatred of apartheid, the injustice of it, the inhumanity of it, the indignity of it, we ended up coming together."
The former Constitutional Court justice also spoke about laws issued by Madiba, dealing with the first local government elections that his newly appointed bench of judges struck down and declared unconstitutional.
Sachs says he was impressed by Madiba's mature response to the Constitutional Court justices’ decision.
"And once Nelson Mandela did that, then the postmaster-general and the town clerk and the Minister of Justice can't feel personally offended if the court rules against them."
Sachs also paid homage to anti-apartheid activist Albertina Sisulu, who is also being celebrated for her role in the fight for freedom.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.