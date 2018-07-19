Popular Topics
Albie Sachs impressed by Madiba's commitment to Constitution

Sachs delivered the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.

Albie Sachs delivers the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on 18 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Albie Sachs delivers the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on 18 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
CAPE TOWN – Former Constitutional Court Judge and human rights activist, Albie Sachs, has remembered the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to the country’s Constitution.

Sachs delivered the keynote address at the Robben Island Museum Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.

Sachs started his keynote address with an unconventional introduction by posing questions to the audience.

What was the one good thing created by apartheid, what is Madiba’s legacy and why the last section of the struggle veteran's centenary address will not be about the late former statesman at all.

Sachs feels that his and Madiba's common purpose to defeat apartheid, allowed the two of them to cross paths.

"We would never have met, but because of our common hatred of apartheid, the injustice of it, the inhumanity of it, the indignity of it, we ended up coming together."

The former Constitutional Court justice also spoke about laws issued by Madiba, dealing with the first local government elections that his newly appointed bench of judges struck down and declared unconstitutional.

Sachs says he was impressed by Madiba's mature response to the Constitutional Court justices’ decision.

"And once Nelson Mandela did that, then the postmaster-general and the town clerk and the Minister of Justice can't feel personally offended if the court rules against them."

Sachs also paid homage to anti-apartheid activist Albertina Sisulu, who is also being celebrated for her role in the fight for freedom.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

